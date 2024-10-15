The funeral continues today for the man who was killed in being struck by a vehicle near to Manulla earlier this month.

45 year old Nikolaj Litvinov, of McHale Road, Castlebar, was pronounced dead at the scene on the night of October 1.

His remains will be removed from Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlebar this morning at 10:30am for private cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

He will be buried alongside his late mother in his native Lithuania at a later date.

Nikolaj’s older sister Anzelika, recently set up a GoFundMe page to contribute to the funeral costs, which has surpassed the target of €3,000.

Gardaí meanwhile are continuing their appeal for information on the fatal collision.

Any witnesses or road users, who may have dash cam footage, and were travelling on the N60 or in the area around the time of the incident are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200.

Alternatively you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.