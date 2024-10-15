Jim Callery is celebrating his 90th birthday today by finishing a 165km walk along the National Famine Way.

The Roscommon man will complete the final stretch through Dublin this morning, arriving at Custom House Quay for a reception at the 'EPIC' emigration museum at noon.

Jim’s wife Adeline and his two sisters - Eileen aged 96, and Nanette who's 94 - will be there to welcome him, along with four generations of his family.

He founded the National Famine Museum in Strokestown, and has received international awards for his contributions to heritage.

Jim has raised an amazing €50,000 for a list of immigration charities during his walk - but he believes the Government also has a job to do:

(pic National Famine Way)