Hospitality workers are marching on the Dáil today to demand their 'broken' industry gets better support.

Publicans, hoteliers and restaurant owners says hundreds of businesses are closing because of financial pressure caused by the higher VAT rate, an increased minimum wage and their legal obligations to cover sick pay.

Over 700 businesses in the sector have closed so far in 2024.

That includes a number of recent closures announced in the past week across the region, such as Chilli's café, Westport, the Kiosk in Killala, and Pudding Row in Easkey.

The industry is demanding the VAT rate be reduced to 9% again.

However Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe says they did introduce a number of support measures in Budget 2025:

