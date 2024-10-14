Sligo Deputy Frank Feighan has confirmed the allocation of funding for an extension to Colaiste Iascaigh.

The West Sligo school will add three mainstream classrooms and one Special Education Tuition Room to its current facilities.

Fine Gael TD Feighan received the confirmation from both Education Minister Norma Foley and Special Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

Funding will be allocated under the additional accommodation scheme.

Commenting on the news, Deputy Feighan stated:

“This is a significant investment in the future of Colaiste Iascaigh to allow the school to accommodate more pupils and children who need more ‘one to one’ teaching.

“This is great news for the School Principal Thomas Coggins and the Board of Management alongside the pupils and their parents and I want to congratulate the team involved in the application.

“The exact funding amount will be held back to allow a competitive tendering process that I hope can get underway as soon as tender documents are completed.

“At a political level I want to thank Ministers Foley and Naughton for this allocation of funding at this critical time for the school.”