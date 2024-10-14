The prospect of the former Imperial Hotel in Castlebar being restored as a hotel has received a significant boost today.

Local Fine Gael cllr Cyril Burke has received confirmation from Mayo County Council management that negotiations are at an advanced stage with a client who plans to run the facility as a hotel.

The Imperial Hotel closed 15 years ago, and the building was bought by the former Castlebar Town Council in 2011 for €800,000.

Cllr Burke spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, with more information on today’s breakthrough: