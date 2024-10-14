Over the last three months in Ireland, the number of road deaths has taken a dramatic fall.

The figure to date shows that 139 people have died on Irish roads in 2024, which is down 4% compared to the 145 this time last year.

Despite this, the figures locally are at an all time high.

17 people have died on Mayo roads so far this year.

This is the highest fatality level ever recorded in Mayo at this time of year.

The Mayo figure is one higher than in Dublin, despite the capital having a population almost ten times greater (1.28 million compared to 137,000).

Major safety campaigns are to come into operation over Halloween and into Christmas.