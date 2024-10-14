The Kiosk café in Killala has announced that it will close its doors this Saturday.

The announcement was made in recent days on Facebook.

It’s the latest in a long list of businesses in the hospitality sector to announce its closure in Mayo.

Businesses across the country hoped that Budget 2025 would include a reduction in the VAT rate from 13.5% to 9% for the sector.

Government did not take the decision to reduce the rate, which continues to force businesses to close.

In a post on Facebook, the Kiosk Café wrote that this coming Saturday will be their final day in business.

“After due consideration we have made the difficult and emotional decision to close The Kiosk.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers and staff for their continued support over the last nearly 3 years since we opened our doors.

We feel The Kiosk provided a valuable amenity for the Killala community and we hope you have enjoyed availing of same.”