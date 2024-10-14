A popular café in Westport has become the latest local business in the hospitality sector to announce its closure.

Chilli’s café on Bridge Street will close down after over a decade in business.

It’s the second business to close in Westport in recent weeks, with The Towers Bar & Restaurant closing at the end of last month, to start a new venture in JJ O’Malley’s.

In a post on Facebook, Chilli’s café wrote:

“After 11 amazing years running our café, we've decided to close our doors and start a new chapter in our lives.

“We invite you to join us for our final 4 days with the team.”

“Our specials will be available until October 16th, so don’t miss out on our delicious sandwiches.

“Thank you for the memories, and we hope to see you soon!”