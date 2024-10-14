A local TD has welcomed correspondence from An Post that the sale of Post office buildings in areas across the region will not impact on the services they provide.

Deputy Sean Canney says post office buildings in Tuam, Loughrea, Athenry, Boyle and Westport are all set to be sold, but the services provided by An Post within the building will remain as is.

He says Post Offices provide a vital service to areas of the west, and that this will allow further development to post office buildings that may have empty spaces in them, that can be filled with apartments or additional businesses.

Deputy Canney has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....