32 people have been injured in dog attacks in county Mayo last year, according to new figures from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

It's the fourth highest figure nationally, according to the Sunday Independent.

Dublin city reported the largest number with 63 followed by Cork County on 54, Louth on 46 and then Fingal and Mayo on 32.

Roscommon and Wicklow are the only local authority areas where no incidents of injuries by dogs were reported.

A total of 442 incidents of attacks were reported to local authorities across the county last year.