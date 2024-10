The number of company startups across the country has risen by 7 per cent year-on year.



Wexford, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wicklow, Dublin and Galway saw the highest increase in the last 3 months.



CRIFVisionNet data shows 15 counties saw startup growth but insolvencies have also gone up.



Cork and Limerick saw a contraction in start-up growth - down 8 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.