The Health Minister has announced details of the 4 million euro allocation for further implementation of the National Trauma Strategy announced in the budget.



The funding will cost 8 million euro in total up to 2026, and will assist 90 new staff at two major trauma centres in The Mater Hospital in Dublin and Cork University Hospital.



A trauma unit will be set up at University Hospital in Galway, along with the planned development for a unit at Merlin Park in Galway.



Further investment will be added for more staff at the trauma units at Our Lady's hospital in Drogheda and University Hospital in Waterford.