Head of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley has resigned from Sinn Féin.

The Laois-Offaly TD told 'Laois Today' he was unfairly treated by the party in an internal inquiry.



After 40 years of service, Brian Stanley is parting ways with Sinn Féin on decidedly less than friendly terms.



The Chairman of the public accounts committee says an internal investigation into a complaint made against him, lacked objectivity, was seriously flawed and was devoid of impartiality.



In a statement Deputy Stanley accused a clique within the party of going to extreme lengths to damage his reputation and character.



Sinn Féin have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded.



Mr Stanley will remain as an Independent for Laois Offaly going forward.