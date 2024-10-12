Mayo Minister Dara Calleary has made the call to insurance companies to reduce costs for their customers.

This comes following the Annual Report from the Injuries Resolution Board for 2023.

The report shows that €75 million was saved in personal injury claims costs, which would have otherwise spent in expensive and prolonged litigation.

Fianna Fáil Minister Calleary says that "these are real savings that should be passed onto insurance policy holders."

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: