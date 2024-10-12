The Wild Atlantic Words Literacy Festival is continuing in Castlebar today.

Experienced and well renowned GAA journalist Edwin McGreal will launch his book this evening, entitled ‘Our Finest Hour’.

This book will reflect on the glory days of Mayo GAA clubs, with 54 chapters packed with more than 200 interviews.

Mayo GAA football and hurling icons alike share their stories from All Ireland success in Crossmolina and Ballina to Junior B crowns in Eastern Gaels and Kilfian.

The book launch gets underway this evening at the Festival Dome, at the rear of Bridge St. Bar/ Elverys in Castlebar, at 6:30pn.

The launch will be hosted by Mike Finnerty, with a live panel discussion with some local club legends.