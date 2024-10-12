The town of Swinford will welcome home Cathal Kelly later today.

On Thursday, Cathal completed a 2,200km mammoth charity walk from Canterbury in the U.K. to the Vatican.

The ancient pilgrimage route covers five countries – England, France, Switzerland, Italy and the Vatican.

Cathal’s undertook the challenge to raise money for two charities close to his heart – the Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin and Mayo Parkinson’s Association.

His twin sister Sarah and his elder sister Alice both died of Wilson disease in Crumlin back in the 1970s, while his Dad Charles has Parkinsons disease.

For today’s homecoming, people are being encouraged to meet at Swinford Motors beside the Corrib Oil Service Station at 2:15pm to walk Cathal through his hometown.

Tea, coffee and treats will be served at the Cultural Centre in Swinford afterwards.