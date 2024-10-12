A Ballina student is one of 37 across the country to receive this year’s Naughton Scholarship.

This programme rewards student for their accomplishments, and supports them through their undergraduate studies in science, technology, engineering and maths in Ireland’s Universities.

Each scholarship is worth €24,000 to students over a four year period.

Eoghan Durkan recently completed his Leaving Cert in St. Muradech’s College, Ballina and is the Mayo recipient of the scholarship this year.

Eoghan recently undertook the mammoth task of competing for Ireland in the International Chemistry Olympiad in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While attending post primary in Ballina, he is a native of Ballymoghany in Enniscrone.

Here are the other Connacht recipients of the Naughton Scholarship 2024:

Eolann Nugent – Elphin Community College, Roscommon

Sharon Dolphin – Yeats College, Galway

Sorcha Lowe – Lough Allen College, Leitrim

Ciara Ó Conalláin – Ursuline College, Sligo

(photo credit to St Muradech's College)