Paddington Bear has made his way to Westport!

The unveiling of a temporary statue of the bear took place at the Fairgreen earlier today which over 50 people gathered to see.

This bear is one of a trail of statues being dotted throughout the U.K. and Ireland, promoting the new ‘Paddington in Peru’ film.

23 locations are taking part in Paddington Visits, with local cllr Peter Flynn performing the official unveiling in Westport today.

‘Paddington in Peru’ will be released in cinemas on November 8.

Here is the full picture of Paddington Bear seated at the Fairgreen:

(photos credit to cllr Peter Flynn)