A history-making Mayo woman will appear on the Late Late Show tonight.

Dr. Norah Patten from Ballina will take to the stage to talk about her incredible journey to becoming Ireland’s first astronaut.

Dr. Patten is an aeronautical engineer, and her lifelong ambition to become an astronaut will soon become reality.

Her appearance coincides with World Space Week which is currently running.

She will be part of an all-female team to undertake a space mission in 2026, being sent by the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences.

Broadcaster Angela Scanlon, who also has strong North Mayo links, will appear be on the show.

Last week, Ballina’s Garron Noone and Belmullet’s Chantelle Padden were among the local artists to appear on the Late Late Show on the country music special.