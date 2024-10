Ireland’s oldest man has died at the age of 108.

Martin McEvilly passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Rosscahill in County Galway, he was born in July 1916.

Martin was the youngest of 11 siblings – with many of them living into their nineties.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killannin.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

(photo credit to RIP.ie)