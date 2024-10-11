Casey’s Londis Castlebar was presented with the Checkout National Grocery Retail Award for Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing in the Forecourt Store for the second successive year at the 2024 awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin, yesterday.

The National Grocery Retail Awards highlight best in class performance in retailing and honour those who help Ireland’s pioneering stores and retail outlets achieve levels of service and product excellence that set them apart from their competitors. Casey’s Londis Castlebar stood apart with the Award for Excellence in Fresh Food Retailing.

Paying tribute to Casey’s Londis, Londis Sales Director Conor Hayes said, “I want to offer my wholehearted congratulations to Gerry Casey and David Tarrant and all the team in Casey’s Londis Castlebar on this national award. To win this award for a second successive year is a wonderful achievement and reflective of the hard work pout in by all in Casey’s Londis. They are great champions for the Londis brand.”

The National Grocery Retail Awards are one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish grocery retail calendar and those honoured are recognised as being true industry standard bearers.