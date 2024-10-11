Funeral details have been announced for a man who was fatally injured in a road collision outside earlier this month.

Nikolaj Litvinov was walking on the N60 between Manulla and Balla shortly before 11 p.m. on October 1st when he was struck by a car.

The 45-year old, who had been living at McHale Road, Castlebar died at the scene.

Gardai and emergency services responded to the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Nikolaj will repose in Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlebar, F23 XY63 on Monday from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock.

Cremation Ceremony will take place in Lakeland Crematorium, Co. Cavan on Thursday an burial of cremains will take place in his native Lithuania at a later date.