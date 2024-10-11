A Sligo based councillor has issued calls to address the issue faced by many tradespeople in the construction industry that find themselves suffering with ailments and unable to work full time.

Councillor Dara Mulvey says many construction workers, who may have started working on sites at a young age, are faced with situations in their 50's where they are struggling to work full time, due to ailments sustained from work.

These range from a bad back and bad hips to arthritis in different parts of the body.

This is mainly down to wear and tear on the body, and the different weather conditions they endure while at work.

Councillor Mulvey says those workers should be entitled to some form of government support, whether that be a pension at an earlier age or be able to pass on their skills to younger tradespeople part time and be paid for it.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....