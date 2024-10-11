Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Open Days take place across ATU’s nine campuses this month and next. Attending an ATU Open Day provides prospective learners with the opportunity to explore the campuses and facilities, meet lecturers, staff and current students and get an insight into the programmes available across ATU’s nine campuses.

Visitors to an ATU Open Day get a firsthand look at the campuses, facilities, and resources ATU offers, such as libraries, labs, sports centres, student supports and learning facilities which helps you the learner assess the university and check out if ATU fits your study needs and lifestyle.

During the Open Day events, staff from student support services and the admissions office will be available to provide information on financial support, including grants, scholarships and bursaries, entry requirements, application processes, and important deadlines.

Beyond the university, ATU Open Days provide an opportunity to explore the surrounding town or city where the campus is located. This can be crucial in deciding if you would enjoy living in one of our nine university locations.

To find out more about ATU Open Days and to register your attendance at one or all of the Open Day events visit atu.ie/opendays

Upcoming Open Days: