The Western Development Commission (WDC) has announced the return of Moving West, now in its third season, airing on TG4 from Tuesday next, October 15th at 7:30 pm. This season opens with a special focus on County Mayo, highlighting local stories of those who have chosen to make this part of Ireland their home.

Produced by Dundara Television & Media in collaboration with the WDC, and hosted by presenter Mary Kennedy, Moving West continues to capture the heart and soul of life in the West and Northwest of Ireland.

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to Dr. Lisa Guthrie from Ballina, who has embraced a dual life working as a Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Mayo University Hospital and flying with the Lincolnshire and Nottingham Air Ambulance in the UK. Lisa and her husband Bernard, who runs a successful business in Ballina, share how Mayo offers their family a slower, more community-cantered lifestyle.

Also featured are Sean and Louise Burnett, who moved from the Highlands of Scotland to settle in Kilmovee. The couple talks about how they found a welcoming community and a place they now proudly call home, thanks to the kindness of their neighbours.

Mayo County Council who co-funded the episode are delighted to showcase Mayo's stunning landscapes, warm communities, and career prospects which take centre stage in this episode, offering a glimpse of what makes the county such a special place to live and work.