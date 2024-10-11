The very first children’s disability cycling hub on any Greenway in Europe will be launched in Mayo tomorrow.

The event gets underway on The Great Western Greenway at Mulranny Park Hotel from 12 noon.

The hub itself is it consists of a range of 3 special mobility trikes designed for different age groups.

Each trike is fitted with digital tracking equipment where families can book the use of a trike in advance.

This means that families with children with disabilities can visit the location, knowing there is a trike waiting for them.

Kevin O'Brien is from Variety children's charity, one of those behind the project.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about what people can expect....

More details on the project can be found here.