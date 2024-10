Martina Jennings and Cllr Mark Duffy have officially been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Mayo constituency at the next General Election.

Fine Gael has now chosen 68 General Election candidates in 41 constituencies.

Mrs Jennings and Councillor Duffy were added to the Mayo ticket alongside Minister Alan Dillon and Keira Keogh, following a meeting of Fine Gael’s Executive Council last night (Thursday).