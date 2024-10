The Bohola Post publication committee is busy compiling their 52nd edition, of the ever popular, annual publication.

The 2024 edition is due to be published in December.

Contributers are urged to submit their news & photos as soon as possible.

The deadline is of the end of this month, 31st October, to submit material.

Submissions/queries to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .