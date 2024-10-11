Newport is one of the sixteen towns and villages nationally discharging raw sewage in mid-2024, according to the latest EPA report.

The Urban Wastewater Treatment in 2023 report, released today, highlights progress in wastewater treatment countrywide, including a 45 per cent reduction in the number of towns and villages discharging raw sewage, since the start of 2023.

Nevertheless, wastewater treatment at many areas is not good enough to prevent wastewater discharges from impacting the quality of rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters.

Based on Uisce Éireann estimates, it could take over two decades to address the problems and will require substantial investment.