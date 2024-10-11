IFA has announced the rollout of the Farmer Health Checks Programme in locations around the country.

The initiative will provide farmers with a free health check worth €200.

In partnership with Croí Heart & Stroke Charity, Health Check Clinics will be set up at livestock marts over the next number of weeks.

Those who attend the clinics across the country will also receive a detailed and helpful Health Information and Advice Pack.

Brendan Golden is the IFA Connacht regional Chair.

