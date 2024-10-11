An average of 65 drivers were killed and 471 were seriously injured annually over a five-year period.

According to the RSA's Driver Spotlight Report for every driver fatality there were seven drivers seriously injured.

Male drivers accounted for almost eight in 10 of driver fatalities, while just over six in 10 seriously injured drivers were male. Over half of drivers killed and serious injured were aged 16-45 years.

These figures were compiled between 2019 and 2023 and show a large majority, 85%, of fatalities occurred on rural roads, and over seven in ten drivers were seriously injured on rural roads.

The highest proportion of fatalities, 12 per cent occurred in December, while 10 per cent of serious injuries occurred in August.

The report also reveals more than a quarter of driver fatalities and 28 per cent of seriously injured drivers were injured at weekends.

Meath and and Cork were the counties with the highest number of fatalities, while Cork and Dublin had the most serious injuries.

High proportions of fatalities and serious injuries occurred on a straight road. While three in ten fatalities and almost one in four serious injuries occurred on a road with a curve or slight bend.