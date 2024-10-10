Swinford man Cathal Kelly, has within the past hour completed a 2,200km mammoth charity walk from Canterbury in the UK to the Vatican.

Cathal is now on St Peter’s Square , after completing the ancient pilgrimage route, that traverses five countries – England, France, Switzerland , Italy and the Vatican.

He has been walking for 118 days and all in a fundraising effort for two charities, close to his heart, Childrens’ Health Foundation Crumlin and Mayo Parkinson’s Association.

His twin sister Sarah and his elder sister Alice both died of Wilson disease in Crumlin back in the 1970s, while his Dad Charles has Parkinsons disease.

On arrival in St Peter’s Square this afternoon Cathal spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley...