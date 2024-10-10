The late Roscommon councillor John Naughten has been remembered as a pillar of strength and support to his community at his funeral mass today.

John’s sudden death on Friday last has caused heartbreak for his family, the local community, the county and the political world.

The Drum native had recently been selected as a Fine Gael General Election candidate for the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

A member of Roscommon County Council for more than 20 years, he was re-elected on the first count in the Local Elections, last June.

Fr John Deignan has described John as a man who always put other people first....