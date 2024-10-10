Mapping off the west coast for potential locations for offshore wind farms is to get underway next year, three years ahead of schedule, according to Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers.

In response to Senator Chambers' call for an accelerated DMAP process, Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan confirmed yesterday that mapping efforts will commence in 2025.

Senator Chambers says this is a significant step forward and demonstrates a growing recognition of the importance of offshore wind energy for Ireland. “By initiating the DMAP process for the west coast, we can harness the immense potential that exists here in Mayo and across the region. Offshore floating wind farms can provide clean energy to fuel industries, agriculture, and homes without impacting communities in the same way that onshore projects can”.

Senator Chambers has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the development…

File: lisawind

Dur: 5 min 48 secs