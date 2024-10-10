Mayo native, New York based businessman and lobbyist Cieran Staunton is among a number of US based Irish people that are calling on the Irish Government to establish a driver’s license reciprocity agreement between Ireland and some US states.

As it stands it is cumbersome and expensive for a returning Irish emigrant from the US to secure a driving license here.

Any Irish emigrant returning home from the US can drive on their US license for 12 months, but after that period, the driving license is no longer valid in this country and the person has to take driving lessons, apply for a driving test and pass that test to drive on Irish roads.

Cieran Staunton says the situation makes no sense, in light of Ireland having a bilateral / reciprocal arrangement for recognising licenses from many other countries here and he says it is a real obstacle for potential returning emigrants.

The group have written to the Tanaiste Micheal Martin regarding the urgent need for the establishment of driver’s license reciprocity agreements between Ireland and some US states

Cieran has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…