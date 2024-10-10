The late Roscommon councillor John Naughten will be laid to rest this morning.

His funeral Mass takes places at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Drum, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, the offices of Roscommon County Council will close from 11am this morning and the Athlone Area Office in Monkland is also closed to the public today.

John’s sudden death on Friday last has caused heartbreak for his family, the local community, the county and the political world.

The Drum native had recently been selected as a Fine Gael General Election candidate for the Roscommon-Galway constituency.

A member of Roscommon County Council for more than 20 years, he was re-elected on the first count in the Local Elections, last June.

Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.