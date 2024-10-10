A Consultant Neurologist and Specialist Nurse posts have been approved for Mayo University Hospital (MUH), according to Minister of State, Alan Dillon. This development is part of the Department of Health’s initiative to expand neurology services as part of Budget 2025.

Minister Dillon says the decision will provide critical support for patients with neurological conditions in this region. It will allow patients to access vital services close to home, reducing the need to travel to Galway for treatment.

The Neurological Alliance of Ireland has highlighted the burden placed on patients due to the lack of local neurology services.

Alan Dillon says this will be a very significant step forward for those living with a neurological diagnosis in Mayo, as they will be able to access vital services close to home.