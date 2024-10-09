Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney and Aontú Leader Peadar Tóibín TD have tabled an amendment to the government's amendment to the Sinn Féin motion regarding the spending of public money, which will trigger a vote in the Dáil tonight.

Deputy Tóibín claims - "We feel that both the Sinn Féin motion and the government counter motion regarding the spending of public money were too weak in relation to accountability over outrageous spending of public money on the likes of the Bike Shed, the National Childrens Hospital and the Department security hut.

The government cannot keep up their mantra of 'lessons learned' and need to ensure that there is an actual cost to government ministers and high ranking civil servants in instances of wasteful spending".