A teenage boy accused of attacking an army chaplain in Galway, last August, has been charged with his attempted murder.

The boy, who can't be named because of his age, was initially charged with assault causing harm to Fr Paul Murphy but now faces the more serious offence.

On the 15th of August, Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed several times outside Renmore barracks in Galway.

A 16-year-old boy was later arrested and charged with assault causing harm to Fr Murphy, who underwent surgery following the attack.

He was arrested again today for the purpose of charging him with two new offences.

He is now accused of the attempted murder of Fr Murphy, and of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to him.

The previous assault charge has been dropped.

His case will come back before the courts next week.

The boy, whose identity is protected by law because he's a juvenile, was remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre in Dublin.