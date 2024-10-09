Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Clare Kerrane has written to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the back of continuing burglaries in the County Roscommon, asking him to act.

Speaking to Midwest News today the deputy says she has been raising the falling number of Gardaí in Roscommon and Galway with the Minister for Justice, in the Dáil, and publicly since the spate of burglaries in West Roscommon began last December, yet these burglaries are still continuing right up to this week.

"People in our communities are living in fear. This is never acceptable, she says. She wrote to the Garda Commissioner last month asking him to do a number of things - an urgent review of the enlarged Boyle/Castlerea Garda District, a specific Garda plan for rural towns and villages where Garda numbers are down and where Garda stations have closed and a review of his internal process for Garda transfers.

To date she has not received a reply but concludes that she is looking forward to engaging with him on this and reporting back to the electorate.