13 per cent of working van drivers use their phones while driving, according to the Road Safety Authority.



Distracted driving is a key agenda item at the RSA's annual conference today, as a week of road safety initiatives and campaigns continues.



Research by the RSA claims using your phone for one second while driving 50 kilometres per hour equals 14 metres travelled without your eyes on the road.



Sarah O'Connor from the RSA says there's no good excuse for using your phone while driving...