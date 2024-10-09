A Sligo councillor has expressed concerns over the growing waiting lists for those looking for Speech and Language Therapy.

Councillor Edel McSharry says at the recent HSE Forum West meeting, she was informed that there is only half the number of required staff working across the region.

She says that despite the HSE lifting the recruitment embargo in July, none of the 7 vacancies have been filled.

Councillor McSharry says this has a knock on effect on children's development.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....