Fuels for Ireland is urging the government to establish an Expert Group on Taxation to address the increasing burden of fuel taxes on Irish motorists. The recent carbon tax increase announced on Budget Day last week adds an additional 2.1c per litre of petrol and 2.5c per litre of diesel, effective from today, Wednesday 9th October 2024.

Kevin McPartlan, CEO of Fuels for Ireland say that since this government took office in 2020, an additional €12 in taxes has been added to the cost of filling a tank of fuel. Irish motorists are now paying more in taxes on fuel than those in any other EU State.

As the country nears a general election, Fuels for Ireland is calling on all political parties to commit in their manifestos to the establishment of an expert group. This group would review taxation on transport and heating fuels, with the aim of creating a model that supports the transition to sustainable energy, ensures fair revenue to the State, and keeps fuel costs affordable for all.

As of today, Ireland has the highest level of fuel taxation in the EU, with over 55% of the cost of fuel going directly to the government. Fuels for Ireland is calling for an urgent review of these taxes and the creation of an expert group that would bring together government departments, the Revenue Commissioners, economists, environmental specialists and fuels industry representatives, to develop a balanced fiscal strategy.

Petrol (€173.13 per litre):



31.3% Excise Duty

18.7% VAT

8.5% Carbon Tax

1.1% Nora Levy

0.7% Better Energy Charge

39.7% Fuel Supply Costs and Others

Diesel (€166.47 per litre):



26.6% Excise Duty

18.7% VAT

10.2% Carbon Tax

1.1% Nora Levy

0.7% Better Energy Charge

43.7% Fuel Supply Costs and Others