The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway (UHG) is extremely busy today and the hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times. The department has seen increased presentations over the last number of days, with 202 patients Sunday, 296 Monday and 272 yesterday (Tues)

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward. As of this morning there were 43 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to in-patient beds.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Hospital management is continuing to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. Patients should attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

Emergency Departments at hospitals across the region today – There are 21 patients on trolley at Mayo University Hospital, 34 at Sligo University Hospital and patients without beds on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital.