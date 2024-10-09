The Minister for Justice has announced the appointment of chairpersons to the first 7 Local Community Safety Partnerships being established across the country.

The appointment of new chairs is the first step in the development of a Community Safety Plan in every Local Authority Area. Each partnership will develop a plan which meets the needs of their community.

Plans will focus on a range of measures from dealing with anti social behaviour and delivering youth justice measures to improving refuge collection, street lighting and access to services.

Sligo County Council is among those to have had a Local Community Safety Partnership set up.

Independent Councillor Marie Casserly has been appointed as the chair of the partnership in Sligo.