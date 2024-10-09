A local TD says Dillon House in Ballaghaderreen, where the library is located, should be fully reopened by mid-December.

The facility has been closed for the past 4 years, while a temporary library was set up near Duffy's Supervalu in the town, to allow the public to access books.

Additional upgrades needed to be carried out to the building including roof repairs, insulation, broadband and rewiring.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says she will keep working to ensure the project stays on track and will be open this December.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....