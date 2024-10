Distracted Driving' has been listed among the top five things that can kill us on the roads.



And today's its' topping the agenda at the Road Safety Authority's annual international conference at Dublin Castle.



A range of national and international speakers are sharing their expertise on understanding the dangers of distracted driving, its impacts, and what can be done to combat it.



Junior Minister for Transport, James Lawless, says we're miles away from just talking on a phone while driving.