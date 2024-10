Gardaí in Galway City are appealing to the public for information on two suspected arson attacks that took place over the weekend.

In the early hours of Saturday morning last at approximately 3am, a blue BMW was set on fire outside a home in Bohermore.

The following day, Sunday last at approx 11pm, there were reports of criminal damage to a property in Camillaun Park in the Newcastle area of the city.

No injuries have been reported.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.