1,500 businesses across Mayo will benefit from the ‘Power Up grant’ which has been approved today by Government.

The scheme was proposed in last week’s announcement of Budget 2025 and was passed in Cabinet this morning.

Businesses in Mayo that are eligible will receive a €4,000 grant by the end of the year to help combat high energy costs.

Any business that receives the second installment of the Increased Cost of Business grant will also be a recipient of the Power Up grant.

Every organisation that qualifies will be getting an email with more information, but won’t have a whole lot of work to do as the scheme is very accessible.

Fianna Fáil Minister of State Dara Calleary has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and outlines the importance of this new grant: