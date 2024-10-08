Investigations are underway into a number of burglaries in North Mayo over the weekend.

It has been reported that two incidents occurred in Killala.

The first took place between 5:00pm and 7:00pm on Friday, and the other between 12:00am on Saturday and 1:30am on Sunday.

A third break-in took place in Ballina and was reported to Gardaí on Saturday last.

All three houses that were involved were ransacked, while no items were reported as stolen.

The incidents are currently under serious investigation by Gardaí who will soon being the winter phase of their national operation to target burglaries – Operation Thor.

Anyone who may have any information on these incidents can contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560.